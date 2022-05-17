9 things to do this weekend in the DMV 🤸 | May 20-22

From a speakeasy-themed night at the museum and vintage car festival to dolphin training and shopping at local vendor markets, there's a ton to do!

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It might be the hottest weekend of the year so far this weekend with highs predicted to be in the 90s on Friday and Saturday. Here's how to enjoy the summer-like days before you head back to the office on Monday!

Every week, WUSA9 is bringing nine local activities for you to help make the most out of your weekend. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week in D.C., Maryland and Virginia and it's up to you to decide what you'll head out to!

Do you have any events on your calendar in the coming weekends that you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.

D.C.

Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden

Constitution Ave NW &, 7th St NW

Admission: Free

Jazz in the Garden is back in full swing for the 2022 season after months lost to the pandemic and many concert cancellations in 2021.

Beyond the beautiful tunes, the event is famous for its flowing sangria pitchers and other assorted food and drink available for purchase while relaxing amidst the greenery and art.

Although this popular annual event generally sells out just hours after passes are made available on Fridays, it's an event to note for next week! If you missed the first release, you can make time Friday to snag a pass for next time.

Next week's performer is The Martha Redbone Roots Project, which features an American blues and soul singer.

Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

8 St & F St NW

Admission: Free

Be an artist for the day at the National Portrait Gallery! Once a week, the Smithsonian gallery hosts Open Studio Fridays, a chance for museum visitors to "explore their creative side and engage with the museum’s collection in a hands-on environment," the museum says.

The workshops are led by gallery educators who plan a new art lesson every Friday. Visitors are exposed to a variety of art materials and are encouraged to draw inspiration from the portraits in the museum. The afternoon workshops are known to draw visitors of all ages.

Saturday and Sunday May 21-22, 1-5 p.m.

President Lincoln's Cottage

140 Rock Creek Church Road NW

Admission: $35 for adults, free for children under six

This annual fest is called the cottage's "biggest, most rollicking" fundraiser of the year! The two days of fun will feature a musical lineup, bourbon and beer tastings, along with fun activities for the whole family.

MARYLAND

Friday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m.

501 E Pratt St. Baltimore, MD 21202

Admission: $95 per person

Visitors to the aquarium on Fridays through December are welcomed to watch dolphins interact with staff during their afternoon training session! "See how we work with these intelligent marine mammals from behind the scenes on the back deck of Dolphin Discovery. Participants will get to know our marine mammal staff and have the opportunity to ask them questions," aquarium staff explains.

Sunday, May 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2835 Belair Dr. Bowie, MD 20715

Admission: Free

In addition to a list of other weekend events, the historic and beautiful Belair stable is hosting an event the whole family can enjoy.

Sunday afternoon at the stable will feature activities and various interactions for visitors to learn about Bowie's thoroughbred racing history. "Have your face painted, see a puppet show, play in the kid's zone, ride a pony, and hear the bluegrass sounds of the 'Durham Station' band," organizers shared.

Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

165 Waterfront St National Harbor, MD 20745

Admission: Free

Organizers of this summertime fest welcome moviegoers to pack their chairs, grab food to go from one of the many nearby restaurants and meet at the Plaza’s big screen for a film for all ages. Sunday will be a showing of The Secret Life of Pets. Movies air every Thursday (date night movies) and Sunday (family night movies) through the end of September.

VIRGINIA

Saturday, May 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Admission: $65 for those under 30, $85 for those 30+

This special night at the museum honors Lee-Fendall House's Prohibition-era history when organizers say that the house was home to one of Alexandria's liquor wholesalers (and possible bootleggers).

"The event will feature lots of fun speakeasy surprises, including dancing to live jazz and ragtime, and a costume contest for the best flapper or mobster style, 1920s-style cocktails, and more," the event description says.

This year's event is raising money for the repair of the museum's 220-year-old brick garden wall while also supporting the museum's work in historic preservation, education and community engagement.

Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Village at Shirlington

Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206

Admission: Free

This seasonal block party is free to attend and features an afternoon full of attractions for everyone of all ages, including pop-up shops from 40 local creators, live music and entertainment, craft cocktail sip and stroll, kids crafts, a cornhole tournament and much more.

Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

200-400 blocks of King Street, and the 100 blocks of North Royal and North Fairfax of Old Town, Alexandria, VA

Admission: Free

This unique Alexandria festival showcases unusual and classic supercars from around the world, organizers say, along with a fashion show that celebrates "the heart and spirit of the community."