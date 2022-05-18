Gaithersburg Book Festival returning Saturday, bringing together 120+ authors

The festival is back in person this year for the first time since the pandemic started, with plenty of authors, writing workshops, food and fun.

WASHINGTON — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, book lovers can attend the annual Gaithersburg Book Festival in Maryland on Saturday.

The festival was started by the city's mayor, Jud Ashman, in 2010 and for more than 10 years the festival has brought together hundreds of authors, poets and writers. The last time the festival was held in person, more than 20,000 people from the DMV area and around the country attended.

The festival, now in its 13th year, is free. It is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m until 6 p.m., rain or shine, at Bohrer Park, located at 506 South Frederick Avenue.

Ashman told WUSA9 in an interview that this year's festival will feature "authors for everybody" that write for a variety of genres and age groups.

Are you getting super excited for #GBF yet? 🤩🤗

A few highlights of the many amazing people coming to meet you on Saturday, May 21st at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg. Join us! (FREE!) pic.twitter.com/DQO5owx9XR — Gaithersburg Book Festival (@GburgBookFest) May 12, 2022

"Our festival, we bring the some of the very best authors, journalists, educators on the planet to come speak about their latest work and sign books," Ashman said. "This year we have we have over 120 authors, many, many bestsellers, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, Newbery Medal, Caldecott Medal [and more]."

Some of the most anticipated authors who will attend include Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, author of "My Monticello," Reyna Grande, author of "A Ballad of Love and Glory," Jeanine Cummins, author of "American Dirt," S.A. Cosby, author of "Razorblade Tears," and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, author of "Unthinkable."

There will also be writing workshops, poetry and multicultural readings, activities for children and plenty of food.

"I just believe that books and book festivals like this one, add to the world, they enlarge our experience," Ashman said.