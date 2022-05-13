x
Events

9 things to do in the DMV this weekend, from haunted tours to drive-in movies

WUSA is bringing you nine ways to have fun, get outdoors and take in culture as you celebrate another week finished.

WASHINGTON — Every week, WUSA9 is bringing nine local activities for you to help make the most out of your weekend. We'll give you three ideas every week and it's up to you to decide what you'll head out to!

Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.

D.C.

10th Annual Drive-In at Union Market

May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The District's popular food market in Northeast D.C. is inviting you to roll down the windows, feel that summer breeze and turn up the radio - their drive-in series will include six movies throughout the summer with a launch this Friday with Space Jam. The series will continue on the second Friday of every month through October 14. 

Click here to purchase tickets for $20.

Union Market in NE DC features monthly drive-In series every 1st Friday: July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7 starting 8 p. The movies will be shown inside Union Market’s parking lot. $10 per car or free for walk-ups in the picnic area. Pic: Joy Asico


New gallery at the Renwick

May 13, 2022 to April 2, 2023

Renwick Gallery (Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street NW)

This new exhibit, entitled This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World, "highlights the role that artists play in our world to spark essential conversations, stories of resilience, and methods of activism," the Smithsonian described. The exhibit covers two floors of gallery space and highlights more than 170 artworks from the museum’s permanent collection - 135 of which have never been seen on display at the Renwick before. 

Lincoln memorial in Washington DC. Credit: Thinkstock.

Lincoln Memorial Centennial

2 Lincoln Memorial Cir NW

Washington, DC 20002 

May 10 at 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mr. Lincoln in his big chair is turning 100! It's the centennial anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial and the National Park Service is celebrating big-time. They are hosting events special events for the month of May. On Saturday, families can join the National Archives, the National Park Service, Ford’s Theatre, the Library of Congress, Tudor Place and the President Lincoln’s Cottage at the Lincoln Memorial for a fun-filled morning of hands-on activities for all ages. "Engage in games, create crafts to take home, and learn something new about the Lincoln Memorial story. Be inspired to explore sites around the District."

Maryland

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Final Montgomery Parks’ Acoustic and Ales outdoor happy hour

May 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Germantown Town Center Urban Park

The whole family is welcome at this adult and kid-friendly event; the last in the series. Beer, food, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Craft beer vendors AstroLab Brewing and Silver Branch Brewing Company, as well as food from Catalyst Hot Dogs and O’Boy Pizza will be available at the event. Eats will be accompanied by the sounds of Crush Funk Brass Band

Fest Of Spring: Caribbean Wine Food & Music Festival

May 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

797 E Patrick St Frederick, MD 21701

Fest Of Spring is a celebration of various aspects of Caribbean culture, the organizers specify, including cuisine, music, and art. 

The Saturday event will feature live performances, samplings of wine and chances to shop for jewelry, clothing and crafts from multiple vendors.

Credit: Soho A studio - stock.adobe.com

Books in Bloom Literary Festival Columbia

Color Burst Park 

6000 Merriweather Dr 

Columbia, MD 21044

May 15 at 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Books in Bloom will return Sunday to Columbia for its sixth year! The fest will be headlined by famous investigative journalist, known for his reporting on the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post in 1972, Carl Bernstein. Bernstein will discuss his latest memoir Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom, recalling his beginnings as a young journalist in Washington, D.C., with stories of the Kennedy era and the civil rights movement.

Virginia

Haunted Williamsburg

1 Visitor Center Drive 

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Daily through June 11 from 7:00 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.

Calling all Halloween lovers who miss the haunted houses year-round: this event is sure to send a chill up your spine that'll last till October.

The tours at Haunted Williamsburg are on sale for the next month for daily visits, but if you'll have to make a trek to get there, the road trip will make for a great weekend activity. 

Credit: Alexandria Restaurant Partners
Order Vola's Dockside Grill blackened fish tacos for Cinco De Mayo

Tacos and Beer Festival

2400 Airport Ave 

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

May 14 at 11:00 a.m.

The festival at the Fredericksburg fairgrounds boasts the best tacos and beer in Northern Virginia - attendees can check it out and be the judge! Other festivities include lawn games and a margarita bar. 

Tickets are available here for $40.

Credit: coachwood - stock.adobe.com
Runners racing a local 5K around a lake on a dirt path on a early summer evening.

5K for Mental Health Awareness

4701 Locust Shade Drive

Triangle, VA 22172

May 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Prince William County is acknowledging the month through a 5K that is free to participate in and will feature food trucks, music and more.

