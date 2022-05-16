x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

This Virginia getaway allows you to escape urban living and embrace nature

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, Virginia, allows you to reconnect with nature.

More Videos

VIENNA, Va. — Meadlowlark Botanical Gardens is a picturesque escape from urban living. Nestled in Vienna, Virginia, the park spans 98 acres and features 30 different garden types for visitors to enjoy.

“People really get invested in seeing what new designs the horticulturists this year – what's new and exciting,” said the botanical gardens manager, Chelsea Mahaffey.

Meadowlark is part of NovaParks, which focuses on conservation in the Northern Virginia region. Educational programs are designed to teach different topics related to ornamental horticulture throughout the year. Visitors can sign up for a Biodiversity Series program or join wildflower and birding hikes.

“Public gardens are a public asset,” Mahaffey said. “This is a great place to connect with nature again. We live in a highly urbanized, highly technologized area. This is a great place to unplug a bit.”

Credit: Al Ebnereza/Color Drop Studios
Photo by: Al Ebnereza/Color Drop Studios

People can rent the atrium area of the gardens for weddings or other private events. It features a glass-walled atrium that overlooks the gardens.

Credit: WUSA9
There are two miles of paved, ADA accessible paths in Meadowlark Botanical Gardens.

Meadowlark’s visitor center is open 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. April through October and 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. November through March. The gardens will stay open late during some summer nights. Guests should keep an eye out for updates on the park’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Heart-pounding rafting experiences await in Harpers Ferry | Get Up Getaways

RELATED: Roer's Zoofari lets visitors learn face-to-face with wild animals | Get Up Getaways

RELATED: Visit a living museum at Colonial Williamsburg | Get Up Getaways

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.