Fierce summer storms leave thousands without power, cause flooding and damage across DMV

Over 32,000 people are without power in Northern Virginia, and outages are being seen in Maryland and DC.

WASHINGTON — Thousands without power, downed trees and flooded streets are the effects of summer storms that moved rapidly through the greater DC-area on Wednesday.

Over 52,000 people were without power in Northern Virginia, according to Dominion Energy. There are still 32,000 people without power.

Outages are also being seen in Maryland and DC -- including Montgomery County, Prince George's County and further south near St. Mary's County, according to Pepco.

In all, over 4,000 of its Pepco customers are without power.

Storm damage has been viewed across the DMV, with trees blocking roads and crashing into yards.

DC Fire and EMS did get reports during the storms that boaters were in distress.

Officials said almost everyone who needed help is safe.

"Lightning continues to strike with this line of thunderstorms long after the heavy rain and strong winds exit. If any precipitation is falling, assume that lightning remains possible," said the National Weather Service for the Baltimore-Washington region around 5:15 p.m. in a Tweet.

Wednesday storms follow what has been a three day stretch of severe rain and thunderstorms, which has led to flooding.

Heavy rain, strong winds roll over the DMV 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

The wet weather has also compounded the extreme heat that the DMV region has seen over the last few weeks that has been especially gruesome since Monday.

Heavy rain and dangerous storms are impacting Washington DC. Here is a look at rough weather over the AU Park/Tenleytown area of the District.



Track the storms in the area via our WUSA9 radar here: https://t.co/o7mb0uNRj2 pic.twitter.com/gORH9uhIRF — WUSA9 (@wusa9) July 22, 2020

There is a Flash Flood Watch for most of southern Maryland and Northern Virginia until 11 p.m.