Several people injured in Beltway crashes overnight

One crashed involved a tractor trailer and a Metro bus, another involved a tractor trailer and a car.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two crashes on the Beltway sent several people to the hospital, including some children.

Both crashes happened just after midnight and police were still on the scene early Wednesday morning.

The first happened on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 between Rockville PIke and Old Georgetown Rd. The crash, involving a Metro bus and a jack-knifed tractor trailer, left eight people hurt, at least one critically, including several children, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

Some lanes were blocked early while authorities investigated the crash. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Update - OL I495 Beltway, Jack-knifed tractor trailer & passenger vehicle, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 8 total patients, incl 2 Pri2 traumas utilizing five (5) transport units, three (3) engines, one (1) truck, one (1) heavy squad, EMS703 on scene, some lanes blocked https://t.co/qDnF4pyk4l — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2020

A separate crash involved another jack-knifed trailer and a car. That crash happened between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue. Three people were injured in this crash and had to be taken to the hospital.

Use caution and keep an eye out for emergency vehicles in the area.

(240a) OL I495 Beltway between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, collision with entrapment, 3 patients extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 3, incl 1 trauma — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2020

Expect some delays as authorities continue to investigate.The cause of this crash is also still under investigation.

Additional details weren't immediately available early Wednesday.