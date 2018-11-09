WASHINGTON -- Florence has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but will continue to cause catastrophic damage along the Carolina Coast. It will also cause significant and prolific flooding inland this weekend as it stalls out.

Our final impacts in D.C. from Florence will not be with the current track, but it will still bring some rain and showers to the area next week.

Showers/Storms Increase In DC

With Florence stalling out right along and near the coast of North Carolina and tracking inland into South Carolina, the heaviest rain will stay well south of the area. But we will still be tracking some showers & storms along with breezy winds on Friday, especially south of town. Some of those showers & storms could have locally heavy rain. Some showers will linger into parts of Saturday and perhaps Sunday, mostly south of I-66.

Coastal Flood Threat

We will not directly get strong winds from Florence, but our overall wind flow while Florence stalls along the coast of the Carolinas will prompt a concern for coastal flooding. Friday through the weekend, an east-northeast breeze and onshore flow will bring an increased threat of some coastal flooding with each new high tide along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay and The Tidal Potomac River. This could lead to several high tide cycles with flooding at our typical problem spots, including Old Town Alexandria and Annapolis. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings are in effect. The flooding threat will last into the weekend with the continued onshore flow.

FLORENCE: Latest forecast and track along the Carolina Coast

Florence Returns Next Week?

Next week, the remnants of Florence will track back northeastward, which could send more showers and storms in the direction of D.C. That will be determined by the final track of Florence - east vs. west of the mountains. The graphic below illustrates how the Thursday night weather models are splitting the scenario of where the remnants of Florence will track. The American model takes the core of Florence west of our area, leading to some showers but not a widespread rain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. The European Model has a much wetter scenario with a soaking tropical rain pushing up through D.C. late Monday and into Tuesday. Under that scenario, several inches of rain would be possible along with some gusty winds. Both of these scenarios result in different outcomes for D.C. - and we won't know the final track for a few days as we track Florence ashore.

Graphic: Early Week Florence Track Possibilities. App Users, Click Here.

Metro Area Timing Over The Weekend:

Friday - Mostly cloudy with some periods of showers and storms, more south of I-66. Locally heavy rain. East breeze 10 - 20 mph. Gusts south 20 - 30 mph.

- Mostly cloudy with some periods of showers and storms, more south of I-66. Locally heavy rain. East breeze 10 - 20 mph. Gusts south 20 - 30 mph. Saturday - More showers and storms possible, especially south. East breeze.

- More showers and storms possible, especially south. East breeze. Sunday - Some PM showers possible, overall relatively dry with a clouds/sun mix.

- Some PM showers possible, overall relatively dry with a clouds/sun mix. Monday - Increasing clouds, showers/storms developing in the PM, more west.

- Increasing clouds, showers/storms developing in the PM, more west. Tuesday - A chance of rain or showers. Highly dependent on Florence's track.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Possible Action Items for the Metro Area:

Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts Check your flashlights and battery supply Check your sump pump, is it plugged in? Does the battery back up still work? Keep your gas tank filled

