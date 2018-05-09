WASHINGTON -- We're following the latest with Hurricane Florence as it gets closer to landfall and how it will impact in the D.C. metro area.

Latest Info -- Tuesday 11 AM Update

A state of Emergency has been declared for DC in addition to Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas. Florence is a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. When it makes landfall, it will cause catastrophic damage on the coast and significant inland flooding. Parts of the D.C. metro could see over 5 inches of rain. Scroll down to see our rain threats.

Hurricane Watches are in effect along the coast of the Carolinas, and inland up to the Raleigh metro area. These coastal areas are also under Storm Surge watches, where the rise in the ocean water on the coast could exceed 6 to 10 feet in spots. Several evacuations are taking place as residents prepare for the storm's arrival.

In addition to the significant threat along the coast for widespread damage and power outages, significant coastal storm surge and flooding from extreme rainfall, the threat from Florence will extend well inland. The storm will slow down and stall Friday through the weekend, leading to a multi-day heavy rain event. The focus of this heavy rain will change depending on the final track of Florence. Scroll down to see what that could mean for D.C, Maryland and Virginia.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

MASSIVE FLOOD THREAT

Approaching landfall, Florence will rapidly slow down and almost stall out for several days. This will lead to a secondary threat: a multi-day rain and inland flooding potential. Where Florence stalls will determine what threats we get in D.C. versus the beaches. If it stalls right on the shore, then the beaches take a beating. If it stalls inland, then prolific flooding is more likely across the Mid-Atlantic, down through North Carolina. Rains in excess of 20 inches, over 3 to 4 days, are not out of the question.

Much is still unknown this far out -- so it's a waiting game for now. Heavy rain is possible in the Metro Area Friday into the weekend. Below is a map of a worst-case scenario for heavy rain in the area. This would be rain totals in the metro area between 4" and 10" with totals over 10" in our southern and western zones near Charlottesville over to Richmond.

Many models on Tuesday morning were showing a much better scenario for D.C. with far less rain for areas north of Richmond. Prepare for the worst, and we'll hope for the best as new data comes in that these numbers will decrease.

Possible Timeline For the Metro Area, Worst - Case:

Thursday - A Few showers, not associated with Florence

Friday - Light rain becoming more steady, moderate to heavy at times. Gusty winds south of DC, closer to Richmond.

Saturday - Rain, locally heavy. Heaviest south of town. Some gusty winds possible.

Sunday - Rain continues. Some locally moderate/heavy. Still breezy.

Possible Action Items for the Metro Area:

1) Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts

2) Check your flashlights and battery supply

3) Check your sump pumps, is is plugged in ? Does the battery back up still work ?

4) Keep you tank filled

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

