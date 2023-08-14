Drivers stranded as vehicles get stuck in flood water in DC

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the entire DMV under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — As scattered storms roll through the DMV, several tornado warnings were issued across the DMV region.

Currently, Charles County, Maryland and Arlington, Fairfax and Alexandria, Virginia were all under tornado warnings Monday afternoon. Those warnings have since ended, however, many parts of the region remain under Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Warnings.

Flash Flood Warnings Issued Until 8 p.m.:

Northern D.C.

Southeastern Montgomery County, Maryland

Central Prince George's County, Maryland

Southern Fairfax County, Virginia

Prince William County, Virginia

The City of Fairfax, Virginia

Southeastern Arlington County, Virginia

Southeastern Fairfax County, Virginia

The City of Alexandria, Virginia

Sterling, Virginia

Traffic Alerts:

DC Fire and EMS says "multiple motorists" are stranded in their vehicles due to flooding in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast. There is no word on any injuries at this time and there is no word on how long it will take to rescue the drivers.

BREAKING 🚨 @dcfireems confirms “multiple motorists” are stranded in vehicles due to flash flooding at 600 Rhode Island Ave. NE and require water rescues from DC Fire and Rescue Crews on scene. No word on any injuries. @wusa9 — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 14, 2023

Flooding forced VRE to hold trains south of Alexandria due to flooding on the Fredericksburg and Manassas lines Monday afternoon.

It is unclear how long the service will be suspended.

If you cannot stay home, AAA suggests drivers always check weather conditions before heading out. Drivers should always travel with a full tank of gas, a fully charged cell phone and wear a seatbelt.

If traffic signals are not working because a power outage, you must stop at the intersection and then proceed when you know other turning and approaching cars, bikes or pedestrians have stopped. Treat a blacked-out traffic signal as a four-way stop intersection.

Ground Stops At All DMV Airports

Reagan National Airport (DCA) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) are operating under a ground stop due to severe weather.

According to the National Business Aviation Association, a ground stop is implemented when air traffic control is unable to safely accommodate aircraft. They are most commonly used in cases of severe weather, major equipment outages and catastrophic events.

Power Outages:

As of 5 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's power outage map, more than 8,000 customers in Fairfax, Virginia are without power. Hundreds more are also without power in Prince William and Spotsylvania Counties.

There is no word at this time on when power may be restored.

Damages:

It is important to know how to prepare and stay safe during severe weather. There are several ways you can make sure you are ready.

High winds regularly down trees and heavy branches in the DMV region, so avoid standing or walking under tree canopies.

Be supplied: Have medical equipment, medical supplies or any critical medications on hand and enough for 5-7 days.

Figure out how and where everyone will meet up with each other if you get separated.

Sign up for text alerts/weather warnings that may be offered by your locality.

Secure garbage cans, lawn furniture or anything that could cause damage.

