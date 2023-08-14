Dogs are being rescued from flooded pet hotel in Northeast DC

​There is no word how many dogs had to be rescued from the pet hotel as crews continue to work in the area.

WASHINGTON — DC Fire and EMS were called to a pet hotel in Northeast to help rescue dogs after the business flooded Monday afternoon.

Dogs were pulled from the District Dogs on Rhode Island Avenue one by one after severe storms brought flash floods in the area around 5 p.m.

There is no word how many dogs had to be rescued from the pet hotel as crews continue to work in the area.

WUSA9 was at the scene, watching as crews cut into walls and handed pets off to owners who waited anxiously nearby. Other rescued dogs were taken to a nearby parking garage.

Emergency responders are on the scene at RI Avenue and the railroad bridge, awful flash flood pic.twitter.com/jsttpjfuqC — Commissioner Joe Bishop-Henchman (@joe5f6) August 14, 2023

This is not the first time flooding at District Dogs has forced crews to rescue trapped animals. In August 2022, rainwater collected in an underpass nearby and flooded up to three feet near the business.

District Dogs owner Jacob Hensley said the flooding got so bad that employees inside the building had trouble getting out during the storm.

"We had an employee that had a medical emergency,” he said. “She's at the hospital now, but she wasn't able to leave because the doors couldn't be opened because of the water wall."

The pet hotel scrambled to get its 50 dogs to safety from the floodwater. Luckily, no dogs were hurt.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.