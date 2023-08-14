Timeline: When scattered storms will develop Monday

We've issued a Weather Watch Alert for some storms that may become strong and severe.

WASHINGTON — Here we go again...plan on another round of storms set to develop throughout the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce locally damaging wind and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out either.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the entire DMV under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

The SPC also highlighted the metro DC area, parts of northern Virginia and Maryland as having a 5% probability for an isolated tornado.

Make sure you have a plan in place and know where you'll go if a tornado warning is issued.

