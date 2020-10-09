Lanes open following Beltway tractor trailer crash

The crash happened on the outer loop of I-495 prior Bradley Boulevard Wednesday night.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A tractor trailer overturned after a driver lost control, and the trailer fell onto the road below. The crash closed lanes of I-495 and I-270 overnight Wednesday, but all lanes have since reopened.

Maryland State Police responded to the crash on the outer loop of I-495 prior to Bradley Boulevard just before 10 p.m. The driver told troopers he lost control going around a left curve and struck a concrete barrier, causing the trailer to overturn, police said.

The trailer portion of the truck then fell onto I-270 below. The truck was carrying cargo of cabinets.

The truck driver refused medical attention, and no other injuries were reported, according to police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The outer loop of I-495 was shut down at Old Georgetown Road and the two right lanes of I-270 were closed for several hours.

Maryland State Police said all lanes have been reopened Thursday morning.