x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Traffic

Lanes open following Beltway tractor trailer crash

The crash happened on the outer loop of I-495 prior Bradley Boulevard Wednesday night.
Credit: Pete Piringer
All lanes are back open following a overturned tractor trailer crash that closed multiple roads Wednesday evening in Montgomery County.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A tractor trailer overturned after a driver lost control, and the trailer fell onto the road below. The crash closed lanes of I-495 and I-270 overnight Wednesday, but all lanes have since reopened.

Maryland State Police responded to the crash on the outer loop of I-495 prior to Bradley Boulevard just before 10 p.m. The driver told troopers he lost control going around a left curve and struck a concrete barrier, causing the trailer to overturn, police said.

The trailer portion of the truck then fell onto I-270 below. The truck was carrying cargo of cabinets.

The truck driver refused medical attention, and no other injuries were reported, according to police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The outer loop of I-495 was shut down at Old Georgetown Road and the two right lanes of I-270 were closed for several hours.

Maryland State Police said all lanes have been reopened Thursday morning.

Credit: Pete Piringer

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Two people killed in horrific Montgomery County vehicle crash

RELATED: Firefighters rescue trapped driver after crash involving tractor-trailer in Montgomery County

RELATED: Serious van crash involving children blocks lanes on SB I-270

RELATED: Yellow Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Until 8 PM