One person killed in horrific Montgomery County vehicle crash

The horrific crash happened between Muddy Branch Road at W. Deer Park Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland, around 6 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One person has died after a crash in Montgomery County on Wednesday, according to the county's police department.

Multiple police cars and fire trucks from Montgomery County responded to the scene.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing. And at this time, it is not known how many people in all were injured during this crash.

