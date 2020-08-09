x
Firefighters rescue trapped driver after crash involving tractor-trailer in Montgomery County

Firefighter and rescue teams worked diligently to unpin the commuter stuck in the car. Doing so around 4:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County is causing major issues for DMV drivers on I-495 near the Northwest Branch bridge between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard.

Firefighter and rescue teams worked diligently to unpin the commuter stuck in the car. Doing so around 4:30 p.m. It is not known what injuries the pinned commuter may have or what their condition is, but the crash victim was taken to the hospital with trauma.

The person reportedly pinned inside a second vehicle involved in the crash.

Montgomery County officials said in a tweet that this car crashed into the tractor-trailer, but the cause for the crash has not been released.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

