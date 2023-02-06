x
Woman killed in Suitland Parkway crash may have been struck by multiple vehicles

U.S. Park Police identified the woman killed as 61-year-old Patricia Hart.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Police continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash on Suitland Parkway that happened Thursday. Police identified the woman killed as 61-year-old Patricia Hart of Washington, D.C.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Naylor Road. Police say Hart was struck by one or more vehicles that did not stop at the scene. No further details on what led to the crash have been released as of yet. 

Park Police are still looking for the driver or drivers responsible for the woman's death. Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact the US Park Police tip line at 202-379-4877 and reference case number 23-058315. The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

