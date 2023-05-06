1 dead in crash involving 2 overturned vehicles on I-395 in DC

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

WASHINGTON — A crash on Interstate 395 late Sunday night left two cars overturned and one person dead. A second person was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to responding firefighters with DC Fire and EMS.

According to investigators, the crash was reported Sunday night on southbound I-395 near Exit 4 (Maine Avenue, Southwest). When emergency crews responded to the scene, they found two vehicles had flipped onto their roofs. One person was ejected from a car as a result of the crash, another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to D.C. firefighters. Two other people did not need to go to the hospital.

Southbound lanes of I-395 were closed for several hours overnight because of the crash investigation and clean-up. All lanes had reopened to traffic by 4 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash have not been made public as the investigation continues. It is not clear if speed or alcohol were factors. Police have not yet identified the person killed in this crash.