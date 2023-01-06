x
Maryland

Hit-and-run crash in Prince George's Co. leaves pedestrian dead

Investigators claim the collision occurred on Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Investigators claim the collision occurred on Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road Thursday evening.

Currently, Suitland Parkway Westbound is closed at Branch Avenue and Eastbound at Stanton Road for investigation.

Police have not said what led up to the crash nor identified the victim in this case.

Officers are still searching for the suspect driving the striking vehicle.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the US Park Police tip line at 202-379-4877.

