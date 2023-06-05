Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Prince George's County; Police searching for driver

The police department said that the driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene.

LANHAM, Md. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lanham late Sunday night, sparking a police investigation into who is responsible for the incident.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Lanham Severn Road, nearby 94th Avenue, around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. At the scene, they found a man in the roadway suffering from injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the location, officers said.

The police department said that the driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

No information has been released about a potential suspect vehicle in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.