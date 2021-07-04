x
Pedestrian hit, killed in Suitland Parkway crash

Suitland Parkway is closed in both directions as police investigate

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Suitland Parkway Wednesday morning, according to United States Park Police.

The pedestrian was hit around 5:30 a.m. on Westbound Suitland Parkway at Naylor Road. Officers responded and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver stayed on the scene of the crash, according to U.S. Park Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Roselyn Norment.

Sgt. Norment said Suitland Parkway is currently closed eastbound at Alabama Ave. and westbound at Naylor Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

crash is currently under investigation by the United States Park Police Criminal Investigations Traffic Safety Unit, Sgt. Norment said. 

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. The pedestrian has not been identified by police.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

