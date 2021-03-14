68-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County; police look for vehicle that left the scene

Evidence at the scene indicates that the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320, said Maryland State Police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 68-year-old Maryland woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County, according to Maryland State Police (MSP).

MSP believes that the woman, Sandra Faye Bradford-Bennett, was walking when struck by an unknown vehicle around 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road.

Evidence at the scene indicates that the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320, said Maryland State Police.

The case remains under investigation, and The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed control of the investigation, according to the department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom from officials.