x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

68-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County; police look for vehicle that left the scene

Evidence at the scene indicates that the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320, said Maryland State Police.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 68-year-old Maryland woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County, according to Maryland State Police (MSP).

MSP believes that the woman, Sandra Faye Bradford-Bennett, was walking when struck by an unknown vehicle around 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road.

Evidence at the scene indicates that the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320, said Maryland State Police.

The case remains under investigation, and The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed control of the investigation, according to the department. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom from officials.

RELATED: Va. police: Off-duty captain killed in weekend hit-and-run

RELATED: New legislation aims to offer protection to drivers who hit protesters that are performing road-blocking maneuvers

RELATED: Man dead after car plummets down 60-foot embankment, hits tree

RELATED: Man arrested after Fauquier County 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash, police say

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news