Police: Pedestrian killed in Prince George's County car crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person was killed in a pedestrian crash after they were hit by a car in Prince George's County Tuesday evening, according to the county's police department.

The man was killed on Eastbound Silver Hill Road between Saint Barnabas Road and Silver Park Drive, said Prince George's County Police.

The part of the road that was closed because of the crash has been reopened after closing during the initial investigation by police.

No further information was released by Prince George's County Police.

