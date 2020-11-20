Pedestrian hit, killed on Rockville Pike, police investigating

Northbound lanes of Rockville Pike are closed at Grosvenor Lane, police said in a tweet.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning on Rockville Pike at Gosvenor Lane in North Bethesda.

Northbound lanes of Rockville Pike are closed while police are on the scene investigating the crash. Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that drivers on the road should seek alternate routes and follow police direction while they work to determine what happened.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:09 a.m. Police said the crash was fatal, but have not released details about what led up to the crash, and the person killed has not yet been identified.

The Montgomery County Police Department's crash reconstruction team was on working Friday to determine the cause.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives en route to fatal pedestrian-involved collision on Rockville Pike at Grosvenor Ln in N. Bethesda. N/B Rockville Pike CLOSED at Grosvenor Ln. Watch for police direction in area or seek alternate route. Call rcvd at 5:09am. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 20, 2020

Additional details were not immediately available. We are working to gather more information.