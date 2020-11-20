Pedestrian hit, killed on Rockville Pike, police investigating

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning on Rockville Pike at Gosvenor Lane in North Bethesda.
Northbound lanes of Rockville Pike are closed while police are on the scene investigating the crash. Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that drivers on the road should seek alternate routes and follow police direction while they work to determine what happened.
Officers were called to the scene around 5:09 a.m. Police said the crash was fatal, but have not released details about what led up to the crash, and the person killed has not yet been identified.
The Montgomery County Police Department's crash reconstruction team was on working Friday to determine the cause.
