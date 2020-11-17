Man dies after driving across median, striking tree in Gaithersburg

The incident happened on the Darnestown Road on MD 28 and Tschiffely Square Road around 6:33 p.m., police say.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A driver is dead after they traveled across a median on Maryland Route 28 and crashed into a tree Monday evening, Montgomery County Department of Police said.

The incident happened on Darnestown Road on MD 28 and Tschiffely Square Road around 6:33 p.m., police said. 1st District officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

Detectives with Montgomery County's Collision Reconstruction Unit learned that a 2008 Audi Q7 traveling east on Darnestown Road crossed over the center median and continued driving east in the westbound lanes of traffic.

They said the driver of the Audi, 35-year-old Jonathan Davis of Washington, D.C., then crossed back over the center median and struck a tree in the eastbound lanes of Darnestown Road just before Tschiffely Square Road.

Police said Davis, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following the crash, Darnestown Road was closed from Main Street to Tschiffely Square Road. The roads have since reopened as of 12:52 a.m.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives responding to single-vehicle fatal collision at Darnestown Rd. (MD 28) & Ambiance Dr., Gaithersburg. Intersection closed for collision investigation. Call was received at approx. 6:33 pm. Will update when add’l info. confirmed. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 17, 2020

At this time it is unknown why Davis crossed the median. Police said that part remains under investigation.

Police have not determined if alcohol or speed was a factor in the incident.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.