Watch Live: Police at scene of homicide where man was found shot inside crash vehicle in Fort Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A man is dead after he was located shot and suffering from a gunshot wound following a call for a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, Prince George's County Police Department said.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Taurus Drive around 2 a.m., police said.

Officers were responded to the scene after a call for a single-car crash when they found a man inside the car with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

PGPD detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police are at the scene working to figure out a potential suspect or suspects in this incident. They are also trying to identify a motive in this case.

At this time, there is little to no detail on how the man was shot and at which point he was shot before the crash.

The events leading up to the man's death and shooting remain unknown at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on this investigation to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.