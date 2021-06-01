x
Metro may lower fare prices to boost ridership

It's one of several options WMATA is considering to increase ridership after the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Fewer people are riding metro than before the pandemic, even as many restrictions are being lifted, but Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) wants to change that.

WMATA's board is considering new ways to help pandemic recovery for Metro and its riders. 

Some potential solutions: More frequent all-day service, decreasing wait times to 12 minutes or less on six rail lines and 20 bus lines, plus, starting this summer: rail service could be extended to midnight seven days a week.

One solution you probably thought you wouldn't see: Lower ticket prices.

According to the Washington Post, they're considering a $2 flat rates during the weekends, and reducing prices for low-income riders.

During the pandemic, Metro was forced to close stations and reduce hours as ridership on public transit plummeted.

The new concepts are meant to address ridership and equity.

The board is expected to vote on the ideas June 10.

We'll keep you updated on any changes when they happen.

