Metrobus to expand routes, late-night service beginning June 6

The changes will bring Metrobus service to 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

WASHINGTON — Metrobus riders will soon have more options when late-night service is expanded and more routes are restored beginning next month.

Ridership was cut down to during the pandemic, but Metro says they are on the road to recovery.

Beginning Sunday, June 6, late-night service will extend until 2 a.m. on 36 of the busiest routes throughout the D.C., Maryland and Virginia, providing customers who work or travel late at night a way to get to work and home. The changes are part of improvements to more than 60 Metrobus routes to provide more frequent, reliable service and restore routes.

In April, Metrobus ridership on weekdays averaged about 180,000 passenger trips each day, providing essential transportation for people to get around the region, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The service changes will bring Metrobus service to 85 percent of pre-pandemic service levels with more buses, more often to accommodate the growing return of bus riders.

Here's a full list of of service changes coming June 6, 2021:

Service will extend until 2 a.m., seven days a week:

DC: 32, 33, 36, 38B, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, G8, H4, L2, P6, S2, U5, V2, W2, W4, X2

MD: A12, C4, D12, F4, J2, K6, P12, T18, Y2, Z8

VA: 1A, 7A, 10A, 16E, 23B, 28A, 38B

Service restored to pre-pandemic levels:

DC: 60, W3 (Saturday)

MD: C29 (Saturday)

Weekend service restored:

DC: 62

Weekday service restored:

VA: 18J, 23B, 23T, 26A, 28F

New or extended routes to increase AM/PM rush hour service:

MD: C26

VA: 11C (New), 17K, 21C (New), 22F

Service adjustments will be implemented to improve service and reliability on the following routes:

DC: 30N, 30S, 32, 36, 64, 96, A2, A4, M4, W3, W5

MD: D13, D14, G12, G14

In addition, beginning July 10, 2021, Fairfax Connector will assume operations of five Metrobus routes – 3T, 15K, 3A, 29C, 29W - to restore and provide enhanced service to key areas in Fairfax County with connections to the McLean, East Falls Church, West Falls Church, and Pentagon Metrorail Stations. The routes will be operated by Fairfax Connector as follows:

Fairfax Connector Route 703 (formerly Metrobus 3T)

Fairfax Connector Route 715 (formerly Metrobus 15K)

Fairfax Connector Route 803 (formerly Metrobus 3A)

Fairfax Connector Route 834 (formerly Metrobus 29C)

Fairfax Connector Route 835 (formerly Metrobus 29W)