NEW MARKET, Md. — A deadly crash has shut down Interstate 70 in New Market, Maryland Thursday morning.

Police said at least one person is dead after a car became engulfed in flames when it collided with a tanker tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

According to Sgt. Adam Matthai with Maryland State Police, troopers were called to the fiery scene around 3:03 a.m. The driver of a Honda Civic was found dead inside of the car and an investigation is underway to determine if there were any other passengers. The driver of the tanker tractor-trailer was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The ongoing investigation and reconstruction is blocking I-70 in both directions between Exit 62 for Rt. 75 and Exit 59 for MD 144. Sgt. Matthai said the complete closure is expected to last into the morning rush hour.

Sgt. Matthai said MSP is working to determine what the tanker was hauling.

A detour has been established with help from State Highway Administration crews. Officials said all east and westbound I-70 traffic is being diverted onto MD-144 from Exit 59 for MD-144 and Exit 62 for MD-75.

RELATED: VRE train crashes into construction vehicle in Alexandria

RELATED: Driver crashes vehicle into market in Anne Arundel County, faces possible life-threatening injuries

RELATED: One dead, another hospitalized after Route 29 truck crash in Columbia

We will update that information as soon as it becomes available.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.