ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A driver is facing possible life-threatening injuries after driving his vehicle into the Davidsonville Country Market, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, a mid-50s male was removed from his vehicle in around 90 minutes after crashing his car into the market at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the man was transported via helicopter to the trauma center at UM Prince George's with possible life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

