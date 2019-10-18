COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police have shut down both directions of Route 29 at Rivers Edge in Columbia, Maryland after a fatal gravel truck crash on Friday morning.

Officials said the truck driver has died as a result of the crash. They said the driver of the second car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the collision.

Howard County Police are at the scene investigating the incident.

Route 29 at Rivers Edge is shut down in both directions following a fatal dump truck crash.

