ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia Railway Express train carrying 971 passengers is expected to cause some major delays after it struck a construction vehicle with four crew members in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.

VRE officials said Train 328 struck the vehicle between Backlick Road and Alexandria in the 4100 block of Wheeler Avenue. The collision is expected to cause delays south of Alexandria for an unknown period of time.

Officials said trains have been rerouted around the crash as they work to inspect the train.

At this time, police said there were no reported injuries to the passengers and the driver of the construction vehicle. They also said there was no derailment during the incident.

Alexandria police are investigating the crash.

This story is developing. We will continue to give updates once more information becomes available.

