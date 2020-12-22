Montgomery County Police identified the pedestrian as 53-year-old Ricardo Estuardo Jimenez of Silver Spring.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an accident that left a Silver Spring pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just south of the intersection at University Boulevard West and Georgia Avenue around 4 a.m. Authorities say a driver in a Honda Odyssey struck Ricardo Estuardo Jimenez, 53, of Silver Spring, as he was trying to cross Georgia Avenue to the south of the intersection.

The police department said Jimenez was later taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said the investigation into what happened is still going.

🚨 PEDESTRIAN COLLISION: Collision Reconstruction Unit investigating serious pedestrian involved collision on University Blvd W. at Georgia Ave in Wheaton. PED is adult male. Seek alt route/watch for police direction in area.

Call rcvd 3:58am

Updates posted as info confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xzHEnvjPwJ — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 22, 2020

Montgomery County crash data shows at least 28 serious or fatal pedestrian and cyclist collisions have happened within a half-mile of the intersection where Jimenez was hit dating back to 2015.

"You're always seeing something happen whether it's an accident with a pedestrian or with cars," resident Zack Adams said. "There's always something going on."

Wheaton resident Carlos Mitchell said he's seen at least two fatal accidents in the area.

"It's the speed and the traffic," Mitchell said. "People do not slow down along here."

Montgomery County's Vision Zero Coordinator Wade Holland released a statement following the latest fatal accident on Georgia Avenue detailing the county's efforts to make the roadway safe for pedestrians.

"We are saddened by the crash that took the life of Ricardo Estuardo Jimenez while he was walking in Wheaton this morning. Improving safety along Georgia Avenue in Wheaton has been a priority of Montgomery County and is the basis of coordinated efforts by the Maryland Department of Transportation/State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. The County and State Transportation Agencies will work with Montgomery County Police to assess the facts behind this morning's fatal crash to determine if additional safety measures beyond those already planned need to be added to the on-going work in the area.

In the past two years, the State Highway Administration has narrowed travel lanes and lowered the speed limit from 30 MPH to 25 MPH along this stretch of Georgia Avenue to slow cars to a safer speed in a high pedestrian traffic area. The County is partnering with SHA to install new traffic signals and pedestrian beacons and reviewing safe placement of bus stops in the Triangle."