USPP: 7-year-old girl shot in car on the BW Parkway

GREENBELT, Md. — All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were backed up for several hours Monday afternoon as U.S. Park Police responded to a car shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl.

According to police, at approximately 1:06 p.m., United States Park Police Officers responded to the area northbound of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for a report of a shooting. USPP officers found a 7-year-old girl had been hit in the leg by a bullet. She was medivacked to a hospital with serious injuries.

United States Park Police are searching for 20-year-old Alec Gary Wilbur in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made yet. Wilbur is described as a 6-foot-1, 150-pound man with tattoos on his chest, neck and arms.

Police said all northbound lanes were closed at Route 410 as United States Park Police investigated the crime.

The United States Park Police, Criminal Investigations, Major Crimes Unit, is seeking the public’s help. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the CIB Tip Line at 1-888-361-3332, (202) 379-4877, or USPP_tipline@nps.gov. pic.twitter.com/vThBCkE0wG — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) December 22, 2020