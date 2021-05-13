Washington Football Team 2021 schedule | Predicting how the Burgundy & Gold will play this season

WASHINGTON — With the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, we now know the Washington Football Team will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to start the year and will finish with five straight NFC East Division games against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.
Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington podcast react to the full slate of games and take their shot at predicting the final regular-season record for Ron Rivera's squad.
Chris predicts a 9-8 finish for the Burgundy and Gold, while Dave thinks the team will finish a little stronger with a 10-7 record.
Plus, Charles Leno has signed with the WFT. What do Chris and David expect from the move? Find out, on Wednesday's episode of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast!
Here's what The Washington Football Teams entire preseason and regular season schedule:
Preseason:
August 12th: at New England Patriots
TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Regular Season:
Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers
Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants
Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills
Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers
Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers
Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: January 9th: at New York Giants
