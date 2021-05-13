Washington Football Team 2021 schedule | Predicting how the Burgundy & Gold will play this season

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington podcast predict how the Washington Football Team will play in 2021 amid the team's schedule release.

WASHINGTON — With the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, we now know the Washington Football Team will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to start the year and will finish with five straight NFC East Division games against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington podcast react to the full slate of games and take their shot at predicting the final regular-season record for Ron Rivera's squad.

Chris predicts a 9-8 finish for the Burgundy and Gold, while Dave thinks the team will finish a little stronger with a 10-7 record.

Plus, Charles Leno has signed with the WFT. What do Chris and David expect from the move? Find out, on Wednesday's episode of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast!

Here's what The Washington Football Teams entire preseason and regular season schedule:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles