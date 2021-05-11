Ex-Washington Football player Colt Brennan, dead at 37

Colt Brennan set several NCAA records as the quarterback for the University of Hawaii football team before Washington drafted him in 2008.

WASHINGTON — According to multiple reports, former Washington Football Team quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan has died. He was 37.

His death was confirmed by his father, Terry Brennan, to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Brennan's father stated that Colt Brennan was found unconscious at a rehabilitation center in California and died on Monday. It was Brennan's fifth month at the center.

The specific cause of death was not immediately known.

The Washington Football Team tweeted, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Washington QB Colt Brennan."

In the 6th round of the 2008 NFL draft, Brennan was drafted by Washington but did not see regular season action that year. During the 2008 Hall of Fame Game against the Indianapolis Colts, he threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-16 win. His 2009 campaign was cut short by injury.

In 2010, he was seriously injured in a car crash where he was hospitalized for eight days.

In 2014, Brennan said he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. He was diagnosed with the injury after signing with the Los Angeles Kiss of the Arena Football League in October and going through physical exams.

In 2007, Brennan finished third in Heisman Trophy voting. Brennan threw over 4,300 yards and 38 TDs while playing for Hawaii. He was the first Heisman Trophy finalist in Hawaii football history.