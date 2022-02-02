DC sports stars weigh-in on possible new name of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team will announce the team's new name on Feb. 2.

ASHBURN, Va. — Finally, after almost two years of waiting, The Washington Football team will reveal the new name and logo this week on Feb. 2.

Fans have been wondering what the new name of the team will be, and the same goes for some of the DMV's biggest sports stars and coaches.

We had them choose between these possible names: Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Red Tails, Red Hogs/Hogs, Washington Football Team, or Other.

While some are confident in their logic, or even claim they know for sure (looking at you, Theismann) others admit they are just guessing.

Here's a look at what they think the new name will be!

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

"Washington Commanders"

Beal is a three-time NBA All-Star and an NFL fan. He used to cheer on the St. Louis Rams before the franchise moved to Los Angeles.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

"Other"

Ovechkin is a Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest goal scorers of all time. He's scored the fourth-highest number of goals in NHL history with 759. When the Captain speaks, you listen. Could he know something we don't? Ovi was an honorary captain in 2018 when Washington Football Team took on the Indianapolis Colts.

Robert Griffin III, Former Washington Football player

"Washington Commanders"

RGIII was dubbed the "Black Jesus" when the Washington Football Team selected the quarterback second overall in 2012. Griffin won offensive rookie of the year after his first season in Washington. RGIII played for Washington until the team released him on March 7, 2016.

Vernon Davis, Former Washington Football player

"Washington Commanders"

Davis is a Super Bowl champion who played 14 seasons in the NFL; four of which were with Washington. Davis is from Washington D.C., went to Dunbar High School in the District, and played college football at the University of Maryland.



Mark Schlereth, Former Washington Football Player

"Washington Hogs"

Schlereth was a member of Washington's Super Bowl XXVI team. He's also a member of the "famed Hogs," a nickname given to the offensive line of the Washington Football Team during the '80s and early '90s because of their ability to control the line of scrimmage.

Davey Martinez, Washington Nationals Manager

"Washington Admirals"

Martinez is going on his fifth season as the manager for the Washington Nationals. Martinez won the World Series in 2019 after starting the season 19-31 -- the worst start in MLB history for a team that won the World Series.

VOTE: You can weigh in on the name change yourself in our Twitter poll.

We’ll know on 2.2.22 but let us know now what you think the the Washington FootballTeam name will be! #washingtonfootball #wft — WUSA9 (@wusa9) January 30, 2022

Natasha Cloud, Washington Mystics

"Washington Admirals"

Cloud is a star guard for the Washington Mystics and a WNBA champion. Cloud grew up in the Philadelphia area, so she's an Eagles fan, but her community service in the D.C. area has been a constant in her career.

Gary Williams, Former University of Maryland Basketball Coach

"Washington Commanders"

Williams coached the University of Maryland men's basketball team for 22 seasons, and led the Terps to an NCAA Tournament title in 2002. He was also a two-time ACC coach of the year and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Mike Locksley, University of Maryland Head Football Coach

"Washington Football Team"

Mike Locksley just completed his fourth season as the head coach of the University of Maryland football team. The Washington D.C. native helped lead the Terps to their first bowl win since 2010.

Andi Sullivan, Washington Spirit

"Other"

Andi Sullivan is a midfielder for the Washington Spirit soccer team. She is also a National Women's Soccer League Champion. Sullivan was raised in Lorton, Virginia and attended South County High School in Fairfax.