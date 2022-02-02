TIMELINE: Here's what led to the Washington Football Team name change

So with a new name being announced on Wednesday, we took a look back at how we got here.

The last 18 months have been a tumultuous journey for Washington Football fans since the 80+ year namesake of their beloved team was changed forever.

The fight song is the second oldest fight song for a professional American football team. The Green Packers fight song, "Go! You Packers! Go!", is the oldest.

1937: George Preston Marshall moves the team to Washington, D.C.. Marshall asks his wife, Corinne Griffith, to write the lyrics of the team's fight song, "Hail to the Redskins."

1933: Marshall changes the name of his football team from the Boston Braves to the Boston Redskins. Marshall told the Associated Press that year, he switched team names to avoid using the name of the city's professional baseball team. Boston's Major League Baseball team was called the "Braves" from 1912 until 1935 and again from 1941-52.

May, 2013: Owner Dan Snyder infamously tells USA Today "We will never change the name of the team. We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

1992: A group of American Indian leaders file a petition for the cancellation of the federal government's registration of the Washington "Redskins" trademark, saying its use is disparaging to Native Americans. The petition would go unresolved for the next 17 years, when it was ultimately denied. Two thousand Native American activists hold a protest in Minneapolis outside the stadium ahead of Washington's victory in Super Bowl XXVI over the Buffalo Bills.

March 29, 1972: At the request of Native American leaders, the team replaces the offensive lyric "Scalp 'um" with "Beat 'em" in their fight song. The team would also discontinue the use of its cheerleaders wearing black-braided wigs.

July 23, 2020: Ahead of training camp starting in Richmond, Washington announces they will play under the name the Washington Football Team heading into the 2020-21 season. The belief is the name is temporary while the search for a new name gets an extended deadline. Updated uniforms are revealed.

July 13, 2020: After 10 days of review, the organization officially announces the retirement of the Redskins name and logo following the review. Snyder and Head Coach Ron Rivera head up the search for a new name and design.

July 3, 2020: With the franchise's stadium name in jeopardy and gear being removed from retail shelves, the organization announces in a statement they are undergoing a thorough review of the name.

July 1, 2020: Following renewed criticism of the team name in the wake of racial justice protests around the country after the murder of George Floyd, major Washington Football sponsors FedEx and Nike call for a change.

The Washington Football Team Era Begins (and Ends) :

August 17, 2020: The organization hires a new President, Jason Wright, a former player and the first black team president in league history. Wright is tasked with helping the team find a new name and to scout for the construction of a new stadium to house the team.

August 2020: Washington Football Team launches WashingtonJourney.com, an immersive destination designed to include fans on the journey and provide a platform for their voices to be heard as the organization ushers in a new era. Fans were able to submit their new name and logo ideas. WFT said they received over 40,000 submissions spanning every state and territory of the U.S., and 60 countries across six continents.