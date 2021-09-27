Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has no interest in getting COVID-19 vaccine

Beal, who couldn't participate in the Summer Olympics after testing positive for COVID, says he is refusing for "personal reasons."

WASHINGTON — One Washington Wizards play went on record at the team's media day Monday saying he is unvaccinated and has no plans to change that status any time soon.

The Wizards were one of the hardest-hit teams by COVID-19 last season. The team went two weeks without playing a game after six players tested positive for the virus.

Wizards Guard Bradley Beal also couldn't participate in the Summer Olympics after he tested positive for COVID. Yet, months later, Beal remains unvaccinated.

"I am not vaccinated," said Beal to the press on media day. When a reporter asks if Beal would care to share why, he responds simply by saying "personal reason."

However, Beal later expanded on his reasoning in a one-on-one conversation.

"Every player, every person in this world is going to make their own decision for themselves," explained Beal. "I would like an explanation to, you know, people with vaccines why are they still getting COVID? If that is something that we are supposed to be highly protected from, like it's funny that all it reduces [is] your chances of going to the hospital."

Beal says while he has had COVID he knows he could get it again. He believes that is no different than someone who has received the vaccine.

"I developed antibodies for it, so my chances will be less likely now as well, right? But there is still a possibility that I may get it. Just like players and coaches and staff who are vaxxed and missing camp right now," said Beal.

However, a study released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showed data indicating unvaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus as those who were fully vaccinated after contracting the virus.

Even with Beal still refusing the vaccine, according to General Manager Tommy Shepard, the team is well into the 90th percentile of vaccinated players. The stat is far beyond the 85% threshold specified by the NBA.

"We'll continue to push to make sure that we get to wherever we need to be. From the league's standard, we're there now," said Shepard. "But it is a slippery thing [because of privacy].”