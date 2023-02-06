Dan Snyder's Potomac estate is officially for sale

The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price.

POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday.

Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million.

The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That is only $1 million more than Snyder spent when he purchased his River View Estate in Virginia, the most expensive home ever sold in the DMV area.

In 2004, Snyder was bitterly criticized for removing more than 100 trees from the federally protected property on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. According to reporting from the Washington Post in 2005, Snyder offered to pay $25,000 to the National Park Service years before cutting down the trees in exchange for permission.

The Snyders have owned the Washington Commanders since 1999. However, in November, Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider "potential transactions." It is unclear whether Snyder plans to sell the whole team, part of the team, or the stadium.

