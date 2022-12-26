Former Commanders players plan to file trademark, allege team is 'dragging legendary hogs through the mud'

The "Hogs" players allege in their statement that Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are attempting trying to make a profit off of the players' history.

WASHINGTON — Former Washington players are planning to file a trademark and have alleged that the Washington Commanders are "dragging the legendary hogs through the mud."

Under Hall of Fame Head Coach Joe Gibbs from 1981-89, former coach Joe Bugel was the architect of the dominating "Hogs" offensive line that included stalwarts Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Jeff Bostic and George Starke, the Commanders detail on their website.

O-Line Entertainment LLC, formed by members of the original "Hogs", Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean and Doc Walker are coming together to file a trademark, according to a Monday news release.

"The Washington Commanders are trying to profit off the original legacy by taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity of the original HOGS," the Monday release reads. "The Commanders are using the original HOGS brand for commercial purposes with NO compensation to the men who’s [sic] blood & sweat equity built the original HOGS brand 40 years ago."

The release also says that the former members of the original "Hogs" expect to receive a federal trademark in early 2023.

"The newly created Washington Commanders, are a different franchise with a completely different team name that we believe has no legal claim to the original HOGS legacy and brand created 40 years ago. On January 1, the Commanders are going forward with a 'celebration' of the HOGS. The original HOGS have tried to amicably resolve this dispute for many months now but to no avail with the Commanders be-fore [sic] the January 1 event. Without substantial control and compensation, the original HOGS do not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management and require that their legacy and brand is protected."

WUSA9 reached out to the Washington Commanders for comment and they provided the following statement: