Report: Dan Snyder purchases most expensive home in DMV area

The Washington Business Journal says Snyder was rumored to own the residence, but a donation he made to Gov. Youngkin's inaugural committee confirmed his address.

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — The Washington Business Journal reports that the most expensive home ever sold in the DMV area belongs to Dan Snyder.

The Washington Commanders owner reportedly purchased the River View Estate, located near George Washington's Mount Vernon in Virginia, on Nov. 1 for $48 million.

According to The Journal, Snyder was rumored to be the owner of the 16.5-acre property but the news was confirmed after campaign finance record confirmed his address on East Boulevard Drive after he made a $25,000 donation to Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin's inaugural committee.

Snyder is said to be the fifth person who has owned the home, which was originally listed on sale for $60 million.

Before Snyder's purchase, Washington Business Journal reports that AOL co-founder Jim Kimsey previously held the record for most expensive home sold in the Virginia area, which was purchased by $3 million less than Snyder's River View mansion.

Here's how the Washington Business Journal describes the property:

"The 16.5-acre property offers unspoiled Potomac River frontage, a 16,000-square-foot main home and separate carriage home. The main house has seven bedrooms, eight full baths and several half baths across four levels, a library, game room, home office, gym with river views, spa with resistance pool, steam and sauna rooms, a 15-seat home theater and a three-car attached garage with three electric charging stations. The home is entirely automated, to include all utilities, geothermal heating, security, entertainment systems and backup power."

Forbes lists Snyder as the 281st richest American in 2021 with a net worth estimated at $4 billion.

According to the Washington Business Journal, Snyder is still listed as the owner of his 30,000 foot-square-foot mansion in Potomac. And, the Journal also reports he owns a 300-foot yacht called Lady S.