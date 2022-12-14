Although Snyder and the Washington Commanders are not on the agenda for this meeting, a lot questions surround the NFL and its Washington franchise.

IRVING, Texas — Commanders owner Dan Snyder will not attend the NFL league meeting in Irving, Texas a source tells WUAS9. The Special League Meeting will take place at the Four Seasons-Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. Co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder will attend the meetings with President Jason Wright.

Since the last league meeting, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, franchise owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of colluding to deceive and mislead customers about an investigation of the team’s workplace to maintain its fan base in pursuit of revenue.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released its report that details not only “extensive sexual harassment” that occurred, but Snyder’s involvement in that sexual harassment and his efforts to obstruct the various investigations into that scandal.

In October, during the NFL owners meeting in New York, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay claimed he believes there is "merit to remove" Snyder. Irsay became the first NFL owner to speak publicly about Snyder's future with the league. Forcing Snyder to sell the team would be unprecedented and require 24 votes from the league's 32 owners.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is schedule to speak to the media on Wednesday. Goodell was included in Racine's lawsuit and Oversight Committee's report. That year-long investigation by Congress included 11 hours of closed-door testimony by Snyder, a bombshell memo in which it was revealed that Snyder conducted his own so-called shadow investigation, and was one of several investigations with Snyder at the center.

The 79-page report concluded that Snyder interfered with the NFL's investigation into his organization, that the NFL was aware of the interference and did nothing to stop it nor did the league penalize Snyder for impeding their investigation.