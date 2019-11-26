WASHINGTON — Normally if you take a selfie at work, it’s no big deal. In some occupations, it’s encouraged.

In the NFL though, a selfie before the clock hits 0:00 is borderline criminal in some people’s eyes.

Dwayne Haskins celebrated with fans after Fabian Moreau’s second interception of the game sealed the Redskins 19-16 win over the Lions.

Only problem is there was still 2 seconds left on the clock, and Haskins was unable to be found by Redskins coaches.

The rookie quarterback was taking selfies with fans, so backup quarterback Case Keenum took a knee to run out the clock.

Reaction to Haskins’ interacting with fans has been mixed.

Some fans feel like taking a selfie with the game all but over is not a big deal.

Others, like former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, viewed the moment as “unprofessional & wrong.”

Jaime López-Verduzco, one of the fans to get a selfie with the rookie quarterback, says Haskins’ interacting with the fans goes a long way in repairing the fractured relationship between the team and its fans.

“I’ve said it before this is not a playoff game, this is not the Super Bowl,” said López-Verduzco. “We already know what the destiny is for us [the Redskins] for the rest of the season. It was my first NFL game, coming from a small town without a football team. It was his first home NFL win. I think the behavior for both of us was kind of expected, and we should not be punishing a player who’s trying to rescue Redskins fans before the Redskins lose them.”

The jury’s still out on the team hemorrhaging fans as attendance at FedEx Field continues to dwindle at Redskins home games, but it’s safe to say Dwayne Haskins gained a fan in Jaime.