Nationals will return to 100% capacity starting June 10; fully vaccinated fans won't need masks

The team is planning to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated fans starting Friday, May 21 when the Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals announced on Wednesday afternoon that starting June 10, Nationals Park will be open to 100% capacity and starting this Friday, fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks/face coverings at games.

The Nats' announcement comes just after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the loosening of mask restrictions in the District, following last week's change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"The health and safety of our fans will remain our top priority as an organization, and our close collaboration with health experts and the Government of the District Columbia to maintain a safe ballpark environment will continue," the organization said in a release to WUSA9.

In addition, the team is planning to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated fans starting Friday, May 21 when the Nats face the Orioles at home.

NEW 🚨🚨🚨The #Nationals will welcome back fans at FULL CAPACITY now on June 10th! *AND* fans who are fully vaccinated do NOT have to wear masks @Nationals @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/qdpYd2GzUM — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) May 19, 2021

Ticketed fans who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times – except when actively eating or drinking in their seats.