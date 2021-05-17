DC's Mayor Bowser loosens mask mandates; Few restrictions remain for fully vaccinated residents, visitors

Mayor Muriel Bowser's office states that those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors -- except for a few settings.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has loosened mask restrictions in the District, following last week's change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The new guidance from D.C. Health and Bowser's office states that those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors -- except for a few settings.

D.C.'s updated mask guidance goes in effect immediately.

Bowser announced the changes at a Monday afternoon press conference.

She also said businesses have the right to require people to wear masks when they enter their establishment.

There are some places that Bowser said District officials will still require masks. These areas include Metrorail and MetroBus areas, schools and childcare centers, homeless shelters, schools, healthcare settings and correctional facilities.

Bowser also said that summer camp and recreation centers COVID-19 mandates have also been updated. You can view those updates here.

Virginia and Maryland have already given the go-ahead for looser mask restrictions.

Bowser said that the District will extend the public health emergency that D.C. is under to help its administrative response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes getting federal funding for the District, added Bowser.