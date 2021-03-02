Baby Shark is back! | Gerardo Parra signs with Washington Nationals on $1M minor league, spring training deal

Outfielder Gerardo Parra, who popularized Baby Shark during the Washington Nationals World Series run in 2019, is back with the team on a minor league deal.

WASHINGTON — Gerardo Parra, who popularized Baby Shark during the Washington Nationals World Series run in 2019, will be back with D.C.'s favorite baseball team when it starts Spring Training in March, according to WUSA9's Darren Haynes.

Parra signed a $1 million minor league deal with the Nats this week. The 33-year-old played last year with the Yomiuri Giants, of Japan's professional baseball league, the Central League.

Parra could be called on to bring depth to the Nationals outfield, something he did as a backup (rotational player) when he was with the team for only the 2019 season.

The Nationals are already getting ready for Spring Training, recently sending gear to its facility in Florida.

Gerardo Parra is coming back to the #Nationals for spring training?



The Baby Shark song isn't played out yet is it?@wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/GTlHlZIIqS — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 3, 2021

Parra was a spark in the locker room for the Nationals that started off the 2019 season so poorly that most baseball analysts had counted the team out of the playoffs by the MLB All-Star break that season.