Baby Shark is back! | Gerardo Parra signs with Washington Nationals on $1M minor league, spring training deal

WASHINGTON — Gerardo Parra, who popularized Baby Shark during the Washington Nationals World Series run in 2019, will be back with D.C.'s favorite baseball team when it starts Spring Training in March, according to WUSA9's Darren Haynes.
Parra signed a $1 million minor league deal with the Nats this week. The 33-year-old played last year with the Yomiuri Giants, of Japan's professional baseball league, the Central League.
Parra could be called on to bring depth to the Nationals outfield, something he did as a backup (rotational player) when he was with the team for only the 2019 season.
The Nationals are already getting ready for Spring Training, recently sending gear to its facility in Florida.
Parra was a spark in the locker room for the Nationals that started off the 2019 season so poorly that most baseball analysts had counted the team out of the playoffs by the MLB All-Star break that season.
Parra and his wife used his Baby Shark walk-up song fame to also interact with patience at the Children's National Hospital when with the team that one season. The visit to see kids battling cancer truly inspired Parra, something he shared to WUSA9 in an interview.
RELATED: Get to know Davey: Which of his players he'd hit with a pitch, Baby Shark and his World Series pay raise