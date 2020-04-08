Get to know Davey: Which of his players he'd hit with a pitch, Baby Shark and his World Series pay raise

Nationals Manager Davey Martinez answers a list of rapid questions about himself and players.

David Martinez is going into his third season as manager of the Washington Nationals.

District sports fans got to know Martinez very well during the Nationals 2019 World Series Championship run, and the now third-year manager for the Nats has had some time to reflect on his team and on his time in DC, so far.

Here’s what you didn’t know:

Q: If you were able to go on the mound and hit one of your players with a pitch, who would you hit?

A: Adam Eaton! He talks trash to everybody.

Q: If you’re stranded on an Island and you can only wear one article of clothing, what would you wear, a Mets jersey, or a Braves jersey?

A: I’m going naked.

Q: If you could be any animal, what animal would you be?

A: A bison. Instead of running away from a storm. A bison runs into the storm to get out of it as quickly as possible.

Q: If you’re getting pumped up for a game, who would you listen to, Kidz Bop or the Baby Shark song?

A: The Baby Shark song.

Q: Was there a point where you ever got sick of hearing the Baby Shark song?

A: There were sometimes I heard the song in my head without it even playing.

Q: When your withdrawing money from the ATM, what’s your reaction when you look at your balance receipt?

A: BOOM!!!

Q: Who would you rather not babysit your kids?

A: That’s a tough one. I don’t know.

More about Martinez:

Martinez finalized his contract to be the Nationals manager in 2017, and previously coached under Joe Madden while he managed the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.