You can get a turkey fried at Nats Park this coming week

WASHINGTON — This coming week, Medium Rare Restaurants will partner with the Washington Nationals for its 12th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Fry.

The free turkey fry will happen on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to information from the Nationals.

To get the turkey fried, people need to bring a thawed turkey and Medium Rare chefs will deep fry it. Medium Rare and the Nationals are suggesting people make a $25 donation so buy food can be bought for people in need.

Medium Rare can’t hold its iconic event as usual because of the social distancing guidelines in Washington. Doing the event at Nationals Park helps them still be able to pull off the event while also keeping distance, added the Nationals.

The turkey fry is part of a variety of activities the Nationals are doing Thanksgiving week to help others in the DMV region and within DC communities.

Deep frying turkeys can be dangerous and certainly are known to causing house fires during the holiday season.

