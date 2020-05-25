Fight Finished: Washington Nationals unveil World Series ring

The rings pay tribute to the Nation's Capital, Baby Shark and the history of Washington's baseball franchise.

WASHINGTON — The Nationals "Stay In The Fight" motto, helped the team and its fans have faith during its historic World Series run in 2019. Now, the fight is finished, and the franchise unveiled its rings on Sunday.

The Wolrd Series rings made by Jostens include 14 karat yellow and white gold, 30 rubies, 32 sapphires, 108 diamonds, the players' names and numbers, Baby Shark and popular attractions in the Nation's Capital.

The rubies, sapphires and diamonds signify a variety of milestones during the season, such as number of games won, postseason rounds won, number of shutout wins, and much more. The Nationals broke down the specific numbers in a video it released on its Twitter, which you can watch below.

The on the inside of the rings is where you will find the date the franchise won the World Series () and a picture of Baby Shark — a salute to the walk-up song that became a rallying cry for the District.

The inside of the ring also has the teams that the Nats beat during its World Series run.