Here's why you can't bet on Georgetown basketball through DC Lottery's sportsbook

WASHINGTON — Georgetown men's basketball is competing in the Big East tournament title game on Saturday, but you can't bet on the game in Washington DC.

Why? Because the GAMBETDC app, which runs through the DC Lottery, does not allow you to do so, being it a college sport that has a school/team in the District.

GAMBETDC confirmed this information when WUSA9 called their hotline Saturday afternoon.

This inability to bet on Georgetown games has been an occurrence all season for Hoyas basketball fans that may be wagering the odds for their favorite team. It is also a rule that other sportsbooks across the country have implemented.

Recently, this past week in Illinois, Barstool Sports opened a sportsbook in the state. Part of the advertising for the sportsbook included comments that residents in the state, unfortunately, would not be able to bet on the University of Illinois basketball game in the Big Ten tournament.

In Illinois, its state law, which may be a stipulation under DC law for universities in the District.

Title Game Breakdown

Georgetown (12-12, 10-9) vs. Creighton (20-7, 16-6)

Big East Conference Tourney Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and Creighton are set to do battle in the Championship of the Big East tourney. The teams split the regular-season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 9, when the Bluejays outshot Georgetown 44.1 percent to 27.6 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers on the way to a 63-48 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Creighton's Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Bluejays scoring over the last five games. JUMPING FOR JAHVON: Jahvon Blair has connected on 34.3 percent of the 178 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 31 over the last five games. He's also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgetown is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 62 or fewer points, and 7-12 when opposing teams exceed 62 points. Creighton is 13-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 7-7 whenever teams score more than 68 on the Bluejays.

