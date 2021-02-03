Georgetown baseball team voices frustration as they wait for decision on season

A timetable on a decision if they will play this season has already been delayed. The team's new coach hasn't even met his players yet.

WASHINGTON — There are 297 Division-1 baseball teams in the NCAA. Georgetown University is the only school that hasn't canceled its season that has yet to take the field.

The college baseball season started on February 19, but Georgetown's team is still waiting to take the field amid uncertainty within the athletic department if the program will even play this season due to COVID-19.

Players with the Georgetown University baseball team are voicing frustrations on social media after a timetable on a decision if they will play this season has already been delayed.

The university is working with D.C. health officials to make a decision that will be safe for all student-athletes during the coronavirus pandemic. The school has not decided on when baseball would return despite receiving a letter that said a decision was supposed to be made on February 22, according to an official statement from a spokesperson with the university.

A WUSA9 source within the Georgetown University athletic department has said that a decision is imminent, but that there has been unclear guidance on what is to come.

"Communication has been a little unclear, to say the least. With that in mind, college baseball started two weeks ago," said one member of the Hoyas baseball team who did not want to be named. "We should be out there competing right now."

The Georgetown University baseball team is the only school in the Big East Conference not playing this season. According to the Georgetown spokesperson, the program has not been cleared to play this spring.

"Until a number of important variables become more defined, Georgetown cannot state its final plan for the spring sports that are now on hold," the university said in a statement. "The options will vary by sport and could range from no return to practice and workouts to return to full competition. Any staggered return would allow for continuing to phase back as many student-athletes as we can — safely to campus and athletics-related activity."

Player tweets:

Patrick DeSalvo: This team works really hard in the classroom and on the field. We all had other opportunities but decided to attend Georgetown. We are the only baseball team in the Big East that isn’t playing right now.

This team works really hard in the classroom and on the field. We all had other opportunities but decided to attend Georgetown.

We are the only baseball team in the #BigEast that isn't playing right now. #letusplay — Patrick DeSalvo (@patrickdesalvo1) February 22, 2021

Anthony Redfern: This week, Georgetown will make a decision on our season. I’m confused why we are the only D1 team not to know. Rooms on campus? Yes. COVID test? Yes. Money? 10+ million. GTown positive cases down? Yes, big time. There is no reason/excuse why we shouldn’t play. Figure it out.

This week, Georgetown will make a decision on our season. I'm confused why we are the only D1 team not to know. Rooms on campus? Yes. COVID tests? Yes. Money? $10+ million. GTown positive cases down? Yes, big time. There is no reason/excuse why we shouldn't play. Figure it out. — Anthony Redfern (@a_redfern20) February 22, 2021

Yareb Martinez: We as a baseball team have had enough of waiting. Seeing everyone open up last weekend was truly an eye-opening experience on how much Georgetown really hasn’t had our back. Fix this and make the right decision. Please. We are ready whenever we get the green light. Let us play!

We as a baseball team have had enough of waiting. Seeing everyone open up last weekend was truly an eye opening experience on how much Georgetown really hasn’t had our back. Fix this and make the right decision. Please. We are ready whenever we get the green light. Let us play! — Yareb Martinez (@yarebmartinez10) February 22, 2021

Eddie McCabe: We are ready. Let us play.

It has been almost a year since my teammates, and I have shared the baseball Diamond together. Today on February 22, almost a full year since we got sent home, our team sits watching our peers and competitors start their seasons. As a Georgetown student-athlete I am disappointed and embarrassed that our university has failed to allow us to do the same. 297 other Division-1 programs across the country have already begun. This week a decision will be made on whether we will be allowed to join them. Make the right decision and let us play. We are ready and willing to do whatever it takes.

Georgetown is one of just a few NCAA Division-1 schools that hasn’t taken the field this 2021 season.

Maryland Eastern Shore and Bethune Cookman have canceled their baseball teams' seasons for 2021. And, The Ivy League canceled all of its spring sports.

The Hoyas are currently practicing five days a week at a facility in Virginia, according to a source within the university's athletic department.

According to NCAA rules, coaches and support staff are not allowed to be involved.